A Ferrari is a Ferrari. But more: After first-ever SUV, all eyes on electric car

Ferrari electric car is coming and coming in hot. While no details have yet been revealed, expect it to be electrifyingly fast.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Sep 2022, 10:48 AM
Ferrari Purosangue SUV is a big statement of intent from the Italians that there is a change afoot.
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.
Ferrari Purosangue gets a naturally aspirated V12 engine that puts out 715 hp and 716 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 
Ferrari Purosangue SUV comes with suicide rear doors.
The interior of Ferrari Purosangue gets dual screens that are inspired by SF90 Stradale.
Ferrari Purosangue gets quad exhaust tips with a deep rear diffuser.
Ferrari Purosangue had its global unveil earlier this week as the first-ever SUV from the makers of some of the most iconic sports cars the world has ever seen, and a few have driven. And while the Italian manufacturer may not exactly be referring to it as an ‘SUV’, the Purosangue is a very clear sign that Ferrari is looking at evolving with changing times while still clutching to its inherent strengths of making some of the fastest cars anywhere across the globe. But while increase in preference towards SUV body type from customers has prompted manufacturers of all kinds of repute to oblige, Ferrari is also assessing the global movement towards electric vehicles or EVs.

Ferrari is known to closely guard its future plans but CEO Benedetto Vigna has established himself as someone who is ready for the transition in the world of mobility. Speaking to Top Gear magazine, Vigna highlighted how the first-ever electric Ferrari would be ‘unique, a true Ferrari.’ And that's that for now.

Earlier this year, Ferrari had confirmed plans of going carbon neutral by 2030 while also confirming that its first EV is touching down by 2025. Vigna had made the announcement at the Ferrari Capital Markets Day. But why is the Maranello-based company looking at silencing its roaring engines for silent battery power? There are reasons. The shift towards EVs is very evident across many developed markets and palpable even in the high-end segment. And while sports car manufacturers haven't exactly brought out EV models just yet - purists cry foul at even the thought of it - there is emerging scope with the rich and famous wanting to drive fast but also drive clean.

Little wonder then that Ferrari expects 60 per cent of its sales to come from a combination of hybrid and full-electric models by 2026, possibly even rising to 80 per cent by 2030. It is perhaps what is also prompting rivals like Lamborghini and McLaren to develop their respective all-electric models too.

 

First Published Date: 15 Sep 2022, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Electric car Electric vehicle EV Ferrari Purosangue Purosangue
