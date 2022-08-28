80% of Delhi's total bus fleet to become electric by 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

With the latest induction of 97 electric buses, the total number of e-buses in the fleet goes up to 250.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 97 electric buses from the Rajghat Depot this week and further announced that 80 per cent of over 10,000 buses going around Delhi will become electric by 2025. With a fleet of around 8,000 electric buses, Delhi will become the city with the highest number of electric buses in the country.

Kejriwal informed that with the addition of the latest 97 electric buses, the total number of e-buses in the city's fleet will increase to 250 as 153 electric buses were already plying on the roads. “Fifty more electric buses will join the fleet in September. By September 30, there will be 300 such buses on the roads of Delhi. We are in the process of acquiring another 1,500 e-buses, we expect them to come by November 2023," he further added. He also stated that by the end of next year, the total number of electric buses in Delhi's fleet will touch 1,800 e-buses. “By 2025 end, we will add 6,380 more e-buses to our fleet," Kejriwal informed. Currently, there are 7,373 buses used for commuting in Delhi.

The CM also shared that with this steady electrification, the bus depots are also undergoing rapid changes in terms of charging infrastructure to support this change. “Fifty-five bus depots are in line to get electric charging stations. Three depots are already electrified, 17 more to be electrified by June 2023 and all 55 by December 2023. We strive to develop a unique model of transport in Delhi," he added.

Apart from this induction of electric buses, Kejriwal also shared that 11 women bus drivers have joined the team after getting bus driving training at the government's training institute. “I am personally delighted to see our sisters take charge of the wheels of Delhi. In the coming times, 200 more women will be trained as bus drivers and join us very soon," he said.

