Delhi's new electric buses attract one lakh commuters in first three days

The newly inducted electric buses from the Delhi government have received a positive response from commuters as about one lakh people opted for these electric vehicles in the last three days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 150 electric buses on May 24 and also announced free travel on these e-buses from May 24 to May 26. This move was taken to promote clean mobility in the city. According to a report by ANI, MLAs and officials took rides in these electric vehicles to assess and review facilities.

Based on data by the Delhi government, about one lakh people travelled in the electric buses free of cost from May 24 to May 26. Out of this, 40 per cent were women. About 12 thousand people travelled on the first day on 24 May. On May 25, about 28 thousand people travelled. Along with this, on May 26, about 52 thousand people travelled for free.

Out of 150 electric buses, 51 EVs are running from Mundelakan depot while 99 electric buses are travelling from Rohini Sector-37 depot. These zero-emission electric buses are a hit with commuters. These electric vehicles are also equipped with GPS devices, ramps for the differently-abled, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and other safety facilities.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also started a selfie contest called #IrideEbus through which commuters can click a picture of themselves while travelling in the electric buses. This step has been taken to spread the information regarding the electric buses. The contest is garnering traction on social media and the Delhi government has mentioned that the three most liked and shared pictures of commuters will be selected and they will be facilitated with an iPad as a prize.

