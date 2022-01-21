HT Auto
Delhi govt to deploy 1,500 electric buses under DTC soon

Arvind Kejriwal recently flagged off the first electric bus of DTC this week.Delhi CM also stated 2,000 more electric buses will be brought to the city by the government in the coming years.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jan 2022, 01:31 PM
File photo of used for representational purpose.
File photo of used for representational purpose.

The Delhi government will soon deploy about 1,500 electric buses under the Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) as it is aiming to electrify its entire public transport fleet, stated minister Kailash Gahlot. Central government agency Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) also launched a tender worth about 5,500 crore to procure as many as 5,580 electric buses including 130 double-decker ones.

Gahlot took to the microblogging site and tweeted, “Under Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal's vision, we're committed to achieve 100% electrification of buses. #DTC will soon be deploying 1500 #ebuses as part of #TheGrandChallenge. @ConvergenceCESL has announced RFP today. Delhi will be the 1st state to adopt #ebuses at such scale."

(Also | Story in pics: Delhi says hi to its first-ever all-electric DTC bus)

CESL intends to deploy 5,450 single-decker buses and 130 double-decker ones in five metros. A statement also added that the first lot of the electric buses are expected to run by July this year. The CESL wants to extend support to state governments in achieving their electric mobility targets as well as help them to build a robust infrastructure for the same in the country, it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday flagged the first DTC e-bus and stated that 300 more of these will be added to the public transport system by April. He also added that 2,000 more electric buses will be brought to the city by the government in the coming years.

(Also read | SMEV directs to bring EV financing under priority sector lending)

While introducing the electric bus, Kejriwal said that this is an important milestone in the city's transport landscape. “This is an important step in controlling the pollution in Delhi. It's a noiseless, zero-emission vehicle," he had added. He also conveyed the bus would take one to 1.5 hours to get fully charged and will be able to cover a minimum distance of 120 km on a single charge.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 21 Jan 2022, 01:31 PM IST
TAGS: EVs electric vehicles DTC electric mobility AAP Arvind Kejriwal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

