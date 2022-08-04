HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt To Seek Public Feedback For App Based Premium Bus Service

Delhi govt to seek public feedback for app-based premium bus service

The app-based buses will be integrated to the One Delhi app for customers to book rides and make digital payments.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The government of Delhi will soon seek feedback from the public on a policy to introduce premium app-based bus service in the national capital with an aim to encourage commuters to ditch their vehicles and hop on to public transport, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a statement. The initiative will motivate car-users to shift to the next-generation premium public transport and help reduce pollution and intra-city trips.

Kejriwal announced the initiative while chairing a high-level meeting here to set the work on the Delhi Motor Vehicle Licensing of Aggregators (Premium Buses) scheme in motion. While elaborating on the bus service, he said that app-based aggregators will ply state-of-the-art, next-generation buses equipped with every modern facility to appeal to those who drive their personal cars.

(Also read | Delhi set to enter EV fast lane, preps to expand charging infrastructure)

Giving more details about these buses, he said these will be BS 6-compliant, air-conditioned CNG or electric buses. "All buses that will be inducted under this scheme after January 1, 2024, shall be electric only," the minister added. These buses will allow seating only, will be equipped with app support, CCTVs and panic buttons. These buses will be integrated into the One Delhi app for customers to book rides and make digital payments.

The planned bus service is aimed at commuters who desire such a public transport service that meets high standards of quality, comfort, convenience, and efficiency. Each aggregator licensed under the scheme shall operate and maintain a fleet of minimum 50 premium buses to be operationalised within 90 days.

Further, routes of these buses will be notified on the mobile or web-based application and the aggregator will be required to intimate the Transport Department when starting any new route or modifying any route. Fare of the service too will be displayed on the mobile and browser-based application.

 

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2022, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
