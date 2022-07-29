HT Auto
Delhi set to enter EV fast lane, preps to expand charging infrastructure

Currently, there are 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations that are being installed under the DTL tender.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2022, 08:56 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
The Delhi government will partner with discoms and civic bodies to develop a strategy to expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure rapidly. This move was decided in the fifth meeting of the government’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Working Group. According to a PTI report, inputs from various agencies were discussed during this meeting and the team has created a plan that it will launch at the fourth Delhi EV Forum on August 10. 

The Working Group which is chaired by Vice Chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, Jasmine Shah is looking over the entire strategy to offer public and private EV charging infrastructure in the city. “There are a total of 2,356 charging points and 234 battery-swapping stations currently operational at 1,892 locations in Delhi. Setting up an efficient, cost-effective, and equitable network of charging stations in Delhi requires coordination among multiple stakeholder departments. The working group and a coordinated strategy encompassing all the relevant stakeholders ensure that EV charging is not planned in silos," Shah was quoted as in the report.

(Also read | India to get over 800 new EV charging stations across 16 national highways )

The group has also reviewed a tender that offers to set up 100 electric vehicle charging and swapping stations on public land parcels that were floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL). The report informed under this, the Letters of Acceptance of Tender (LOAs) were awarded to four successful concessionaires earlier this year in March. Shah claims the tender to be an innovative way to employ the PPP model to set up EV chargers. One can charge their EVs through these for a price as low as 2 per unit.  

(Also read | Delhi to see over 100% jump in EV sales by end of this year: Arvind Kejriwal )

As of now, there are 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations that are being installed under the DTL tender. The first set of charging stations are expected to be inaugurated next month. 

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2022, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs Delhi
