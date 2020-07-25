Mercedes Benz has confirmed that its upcoming luxury sedan 2021 S-Class will sport airbags to protect its rear-seat passengers during a crash. The new S-Class will be the first car in the world to use airbags for rear-seat passengers.

Mercedes-Benz will officially unveil the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class on September 2. The carmaker has been revealing some of the details about the sedan in recent times. The latest information about the rear-seat airbag only bears testimony to the carmaker’s promise that the S-Class will be a pioneer in terms of technology and safety features.

The rear-seat airbags in new Mercedes S-Class are designed to protect rear-seat passengers in case of a frontal crash. It will also have child seats, optional Belt Bag and inflatable seat belts.

The image shared by Mercedes-Benz shows that the airbags are mounted in the back of the front seat. It appears that the rear-seat airbags have a U-shaped design, just like the glove of a wicketkeeper. This particular shape of the airbags will help protect the passengers more securely.

Besides this latest safety tech, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also get the new Pre-Safe Impulse Side function system. It uses radar sensors to detect side impact and protects the occupants. The system uses air cushions in the seats to move the front passengers towards the centre of the vehicle in case of an imminent side impact. It also simultaneously the E-Active Body Control suspension to raise the entire vehicle so that the impact is diverted through stiffer lower structure.

Mercedes-Benz said it developed all safety functions from knowledge gained from its own accident research, which the company has been conducting for more than 50 years. The “Real Life Safety" philosophy often extends beyond legal safety requirements – thus producing innovations that significantly increase the safety of occupants and other road users.

Mercedes had revealed the interior of the new S-Class earlier this month loaded with features. It will have 3D navigation maps and augmented reality as part of its new MBUX infotainment system.

The S-Class will have as many as five screens inside the car. Two of these five screens are for the front passengers and remaining three for the rear ones. The S-Class will come standard with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen - the main vehicle control display. Mercedes says this will remove 27 buttons from the centre console. The climate controls will be locked to the bottom of the display for easy access.