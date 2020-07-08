Mercedes today unveiled the interiors of the upcoming S-Class luxury sedan and the new second generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience or MBUX infotainment system. The new infotainment system was demonstrated during an online event today.

the interior of the new S-Class is "even more digital and smart", with the updated MBUX system. The S-Class will have as many as five screens inside the car. Two of these five screens are for the front passengers and remaining three for the rear ones. The S-Class will come standard with a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen - the main vehicle control display. Mercedes says this will remove 27 buttons from the centre console. The climate controls will be locked to the bottom of the display for easy access.

Buttons for the windshield wipers and the activation of the lights remain as they were. Beyond that, using cameras on the dashboard and learning algorithms, the MBUX Interior Assist recognises and anticipates passengers' desires and intentions by interpreting head direction, hand movements and body language and responds to its respective functions. vehicle. For example, if the driver is looking for something in the passenger seat in the dark, then the Interior Assist automatically turns on the light.

The screens can be controlled and operated through voice or gesture controls. The system recognises the movements of the hands and so the driver or passengers can open with one movement of their hand the sunroof of the vehicle, without physical contact with a switch. In addition, MBUX Interior Assist improves security by checking, for example, if a child seat to the right of the driver is properly attached. Also noteworthy is the fact that the voice command system, which is now accessed by rear passengers, has the ability to recognise up to 27 different languages.

Mercedes has also introduced a 3D display inside the new S-Class that is “achieved by the sophisticated combination of a conventional LCD display with a special pixel structure and a controllable LCD aperture grille." Mercedes says it’s like looking at a screen while wearing 3D glasses.

The screen for the rear passengers will help them control navigation instructions or vehicle settings on the move. They will also allow passengers to share things like an address or favourite radio station with others in the car by sending it to their respective screens.

The MBUX’s integration with the Mercedes Me cloud-based app will help remember the user settings. For instance, a customer needs to scan a QR code in the car for the S-Class to automatically connect to the user’s profile with preferred settings. As many as seven different user profiles can be stored in the S-Class.

Mercedes has also enhanced the way its facial-recognition tech works. The system will now activate when the cameras detect someone getting out of the car. The ambient lighting will start to flash red in case the car detects that opening the door will cause an accident, like hitting an oncoming car or bike.

The S-Class will be the first Mercedes car to get augmented reality overlays for the HUD. It offers navigation instructions for the driver on the screen. The AR instructions will also appear on the centre infotainment screen. However, looking at the large screen on the dashboard would mean the driver will have to take his eyes off the road to consult navigation suggestions.

Mercedes will launch the new S-Class through a three-phase digital presentation starting with today’s presentation of the updated MBUX system. The luxury sedan will be fully revealed in September this year.