Mercedes-Benz is ready to unveil the EQS premium electric sedan on April 15. The German luxury carmaker has already revealed several EQ-badged cars including EQA, EQC, and EQV. However, all of these electric cars are just zero-emission versions of the GLA, GLC, and V-Class respectively. On the other hand, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS is the first ground-up EQ badged car from the automaker. Also, this is going to be the flagship sedan of the brand.

(Also Read: Mercedes EQS' interior design revealed; features 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen)

Ahead of the unveiling of this electric car, here are some key facts about the all-new Mercedes EQS.