World's most aerodynamically efficient car
As Mercedes claims, the upcoming EQS will be the most aerodynamically efficient car in the world with 0.20 drag, thanks to its design. The smooth design minus any character lines is a vital element to achieve the record-breaking aerodynamic figure. Besides that, it also gets an uncharacteristically low front profile featuring a fully enclosed black panel grille, as displayed on the EQS concept car showcased in 2019.
The car has been tested at Mercedes-Benz’s wind tunnel in Sindelfingen, Germany. In January 2021, American EV maker Tesla claimed a drag co-efficiency of 0.208 for the facelifted Model S, beating the 0.21 of the Lucid Air. Hence, the EQS beats the new Tesla Model S as well.