Mercedes EQS' interior design revealed; features 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

Mercedes-Benz has revealed interior images of its EQS electric sedan ahead of the global premiere on April 15. The highlight of the cabin is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that spans across the dashboard.

The optionally available curved screen unit makes the 12.3-inch driver display, 17.7-inch OLED central display and 12.3-inch OLED front passenger display appear as one visual unit. The Hyperscreen incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) technology that takes the operation and display of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions to a new level.

The ultra-wide high resolution screen is surrounded by a thin silver shadow frame, a vent band and a narrow leather frame. These extreme proportions, together with the glass wave of the MBUX Hyperscreen create the avant-garde architecture of the cockpit.

The 12 actuators located under the touchscreen surfaces of the Hyperscreen offer intuitive touch operation with haptic feedback. Tangible vibrations are produced in the cover plate if one touches at certain places on the digital display. When not in use, the Hyperscreen can display various backgrounds in sync with the ambient lighting spread across the cabin.

Mercedes EQS without MBUX Hyperscreen

The cabin of the EQS without the MBUX Hyperscreen will have a slightly different centre console - a conventional vertically oriented floating display. There will be a 12.3-inch floating display for the instrument panel and a large 12.8-inch tablet-like screen incorporated in the center console for the infotainment system. The rest of the dashboard will be covered in trims of wood or metal finishes.

There are options of two different seats for the front - the standard comfort and the extra sport seats with integrated headrests as part of the AMG Line package. Other cabin highlights include a 710-watt, 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system that can also reproduce a driving sound in the cabin. The electric sedan also gets a HEPA filter that prevents all fine dust, micro particles, pollen and other substances from entering in the vehicle.

The vehicle also offers a 'Power Nap' in three modes – falling asleep, staying asleep and waking up. In the first mode, the driver’s seat is moved to a rest position - side windows are closed and blinds are rolled, ionization and recirculating of air is activated as well as ambient lighting is adjusted accordingly. Further, there's soothing sounds and depiction of a starry sky on the central display. In waking up mode, the car plays activating soundscape, appropriate fragrance as well as a briefly active, subtle massage and seat ventilation.