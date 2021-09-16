With eyes peeled on India, Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV unveiled to the world

The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 sub-compact SUV was officially unveiled for the world on Thursday and is now gearing up to make its debut in the country. Citroen previously drove in the C5 Aircross as its debut product in India but a relatively high pricing meant that the mid-size SUV was unable to make much of an impact.

Here is also where Citroen C3 could possibly rake up numbers as all indications point to a car that is competitively priced.

Citroen C3 will be locally manufactured at the French auto giant's Thiruvallur facility near Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The carmaker has said that almost 90 percent of the car's production will be done locally.

Citroen C3 SUV exterior styling:

Citroen C3 is being billed by the French carmaker as a 'hatchback with SUV cues'. It has a smart face with LED head light and DRL units on either side. The two chrome bars on the bonnet splits into two DRL units on both sides. It gets a sporty bonnet design, coupled with flashy alloys as well as LED tail lights. The Citroen C3 will come with 180 mm of ground clearance which should be good enough for bad roads.

Citroen will offer C3 with four colour options. Apart from the Orange-White dual tone exterior colour, the car also gets Orange-Black, Blue-White and Grey-Black combinations.

Citroen C3 SUV cabin highlights:

Citroen C3 gets a touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and is packed with a number of speakers, among other creature comforts. It gets a one litre glovebox and 315 litres of boot space. One also gets a phone clamp on the Citroen C3 for the front passengers. The clamp is positioned next to the AC vents on the dashboard.

Citroen C3 SUV engine:

Under the hood of the Citroen C3 SUV is, as mentioned above, a flex-fuel engine. This is a 1.2-litre turbo-charged motor which belts out 130 bhp. It is mated to an automatic gearbox as well as a five-speed manual unit.

Citroen C3 rivals:

Citroen C3 will be the French auto giant's second offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. The 2021 Citroen C3 SUV is likely to take on rivals in the subcompact SUV category, like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 among others.