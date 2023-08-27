HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: This Mercedes Benz G Wagon Goes On A Demolition Derby, Intentionally Smashes 30 Cars

Watch: This Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon goes on a demolition derby

Road rages are nothing uncommon where people smash their cars intentionally into other vehicles. However, a video has become viral on social media platform X, showing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon going on a car-smashing spree. The video reveals that the incident took place in Duluth city in the US, where the luxury SUV smashed multiple cars parked in the driveways of the neighbourhood.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Aug 2023, 13:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon went from driveway to driveway crashing into cars in the neighborhood of a US city. (Image: X/Everything Georgia)
A white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon went from driveway to driveway crashing into cars in the neighborhood of a US city. (Image: X/Everything Georgia)

The video shows a white Mercedes-Benz G500 smashing into cars parked in the driveways as if it were on a demolition derby. Gwinnett Daily Post has quoted a local police official saying that a 37-year-old man who may or may not own the white luxury SUV was hitting the other cars. He allegedly smashed into 30 different cars with the Mercedes G-Wagon intentionally. The authorities reportedly charged the man with 28 separate counts of criminal damage to property. The vehicle and the suspect reportedly had fled the neighbourhood before the police officers arrived on the scene.

Also Read : Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on September 15

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
₹2.55 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
₹ 2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
₹ 2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Sl 55 Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Sl 55 Roadster
₹2.35 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The police also reportedly believe that the 37-year-old man who was driving and smashing the Mercedes-Benz SUV into other cars intentionally may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. However, the authorities didn’t provide a stated motive behind the odd behaviour of the man. The report further stated that police arrested the Mercedes driver at a local cafe around six kilometres away from the locality where the crashes occurred. The SUV was next door at a tyre shop.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is considered as one of the true-blue luxury offroaders that are available in the market. The G-Wagon has been in business since 1979 and the German luxury car manufacturer is now working on the pure electric version of the car christened as EQG that is slated to go on sale in 2024.

First Published Date: 27 Aug 2023, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: car crash

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Zotexa, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
24% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 249
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.