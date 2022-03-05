HT Auto
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch

The constructors used Lego bricks only to make even the parts of the Jeep replica.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM
Jeeps are known for their tough build and capability to go where other vehicles can't. However, this applies to the Jeep that is made of metal, not Lego bricks. A video on Youtube has surfaced showing a person building a Jeep replica with 120,000 tiny plastic Lego bricks and then destroying it as well, unintentionally though.

The life-size Lego Jeep replica looked very much realistic before crumbling.

The Jeep replica was built with an actual ladder frame as its backbone. The ladder frame was built with Lego bricks, complete with shock absorbers and leaf springs. The builders attached separately constructed body panels such as fenders, front grille, firewall, floorboards and chassis, while the entire structure was sitting on jack stands.

Most of the life-size vehicle replicas built with Lego bricks usually resemble the outer layers. Underneath, they are generally supported by Lego reinforcing structures that have little similarity with actual automotive architecture. Also, many constructors build such life-size Lego vehicle replicas with boxed support frames made of non-Lego materials like wood.

In this case, the builders relied fully on Lego bricks only. It gets a realistic replica of the Go-Devil inline-four engine, complete with air cleaner, radiator and manifold. It also comes with four large wheels and tyres, a three-spoke steering wheel - all of these render a realistic image. The Jeep even gets a Lego jerry can and spanner as well.

It was perfect so far until the builder decided to take a seat in the Jeep replica. One of the two men claimed in first and sat down without any issue. When the second person attempted the same, it was fine, but when he tried to disembark, the replica disintegrated in a spectacular manner, as the entire structure crumbled.

However, before being destroyed, the replica had already served its purpose. Lego claims that the team built it for display at a Lego show in Manchester, which already concluded before it was crumbled.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 11:20 AM IST
