HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Tata Nexon, Nexon Ev, Harrier & Safari In Jet Edition. Here's What's New

Watch: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier & Safari in Jet Edition. Here's what's new

Tata Safari, Harrier, Nexon and Nexon EV are now available in a brand new Jet Edition which incorporates several cosmetic updates.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2022, 11:30 AM
Four SUVs, one special edition - Tata Motors is bringing in the festivities and looking at striking a special chord with potential buyers.
Four SUVs, one special edition - Tata Motors is bringing in the festivities and looking at striking a special chord with potential buyers.
Four SUVs, one special edition - Tata Motors is bringing in the festivities and looking at striking a special chord with potential buyers.
Four SUVs, one special edition - Tata Motors is bringing in the festivities and looking at striking a special chord with potential buyers.

Tata Motors has made it a matter of habit to introduce special edition on many of its select models from time to time. Essentially cosmetic in nature, these special editions seek to project the models not just apart from rivals but from the ‘more conventional’ versions of each of these cars too. Ahead of the festive season this year then, Tata Motors has unveiled the Jet Edition of its popular SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Nexon EV.

After showcasing Dark Edition, Gold Edition and the Kaziranga Edition on its vehicles, Tata Motors' Jet Edition is a bid to appeal to a more premium and discerning set of buyers for each of the four car models that come with the updates. But while Harrier, Safari and Nexon have previously received special editions, it is for the first time that the Nexon EV comes with a more exclusive set of updates.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹14.99 - 23.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

What are the big highlights of the Jet Edition models? Check out the details:

Nexon EV and Nexon Jet Edition:

Nexon is one of the best-selling sub-compact SUVs. Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India. Offering both of these vehicles in the Jet Edition then may have been a rather obvious decision.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
A look at Nexon EV Jet Edition.
A look at Nexon EV Jet Edition.
A look at Nexon EV Jet Edition.
A look at Nexon EV Jet Edition.

The extremely subtle differences in the exterior styling of both vehicles remain as is. But the updates in the form of Jet Edition are also nearly identical. Both vehicles come in an earthly bronze body shade which is complimented by a silver roof hue with black roof rails. The top grille is finished in piano black and continues to be defined by the stretched humanity line. Both models also get a black belt line on the side and stands on 16-inch jet black alloy wheels. Both models also get door handles in the same shade of bronze as the body.

On the inside, both models get upholstery in oyster white hue with bronze deco stitch. There is the ‘Jet’ lettering that's stitched to the front headrests while there are piano black accents on the steering and center console. There is a generous dash of bronze on the dashboard as well as on the side doors.

A look at the cabin of the Nexon Jet Edition.
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Jet Edition.
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Jet Edition.
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Jet Edition.

Jet Edition is availe on the XZ+ Luz variant on the Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime with pricing starting at 17.50 lakh (ex showroom). As for the Nexon, its XZ+ and XZA+ variants with both petrol and diesel engine options get the Jet Edition. Important to note here is that the Nexon Jet Edition also gets a new wireless phone charger apart from the features already available on the variants mentioned above.

Harrier and Safari Jet Edition:

Both Harrier and Safari are the bigger SUVs from Tata Motors' camp, each with its own set of fan following. While Harrier Dark Edition was particularly well-received, the Safari was the only model to be offered in a Gold Edition earlier on.

The Jet Edition is available on both the five-seater Harrier - on XZ and XZA+ variants, as well as the six/seven-seater Safari - XZ and XZA+ variants. The same earthly bronze body colour remains the biggest highlight, complete with the silver-coloured roof. The Harrier stands on 17-inch jet black alloys while Safari gets the jet black alloy on 18-inch wheels.

Tata Safari and Harrier are seen here in their Jet Edition offerings.
Tata Safari and Harrier are seen here in their Jet Edition offerings.
Tata Safari and Harrier are seen here in their Jet Edition offerings.
Tata Safari and Harrier are seen here in their Jet Edition offerings.

The special updates in the cabin are also largely similar to what's already mentioned for Nexon and Nexon EV. A large dashboard section in bronze, oyster white upholstery, black leatherette door handles and ‘Jet’ lettering on the front headrests.

There are no mechanical changes to any of the four models that form a part of the Jet Edition lineup.

First Published Date: 02 Sep 2022, 11:30 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Safari Tata Nexon Tata Nexon EV Tata Harrier Tata Motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes with a design that looks inspired by Volkswagen Beetle.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 fetches over 37,000 orders in just 24 hours. Know where

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Watch: Mahindra Bolero modified to be a booze shop on wheels, now busted
Watch: Mahindra Bolero modified to be a booze shop on wheels, now busted
Watch: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier & Safari in Jet Edition. Here's what's new
Watch: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier & Safari in Jet Edition. Here's what's new
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may power sales, brand claims ‘unprecedented response’
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may power sales, brand claims ‘unprecedented response’
In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
In pics: Tata Motors Jet Edition flaunts earthy exteriors and lavish interiors
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at ₹17.50 lakh. Here's what's special
Tata Nexon EV Jet Edition launched at 17.50 lakh. Here's what's special

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city