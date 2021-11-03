Home > Auto > Cars > Watch: Robots painting Tesla cars at Shanghai Gigafactory
Tesla is deploying robots in increasing numbers in Shanghai Gigafactory.
Tesla is deploying robots in increasing numbers in Shanghai Gigafactory. (Image: Youtube/JayInShanghai)

Watch: Robots painting Tesla cars at Shanghai Gigafactory

Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM IST

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always advocated for using innovative technologies in its manufacturing process and in its cars as well.

Tesla is synonymous with innovations. The US electric car major has recently shared a short yet compelling video showcasing how robots are painting cars in the automated paint shop at Shanghai Gigafactory. The video shows how there is a wide range of automated features that deliver the cars to the paint shop, clean them, polish them.

(Also Read: No deal yet to sell 100,000 Tesla to Hertz, says Elon Musk)

The auto industry is increasingly implementing Industry 4.0 technologies across the manufacturing process. Robots are replacing the human workforce in different segments of auto factories. This is not only bringing efficiencies but making works swifter and errorless. Paint shops are one of the segments where robots are increasingly being deployed to work.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has always advocated for using innovative technologies in its manufacturing process and in its cars as well. He also said that paint shops in its upcoming factories will be on another level. The use of robots was probably his indication.

Tesla is currently working on its Berlin Gigafactory, which is going to be the auto manufacturer's first-ever factory in the European continent. With the growing demand for Tesla electric cars in the European market, the Berlin Gigafactory will help the automaker to boost its delivery and sales in the continent. Expect the paint shop in this factory as well as in the upcoming Austin Gigafactory too would be on the same level as the Shanghai plant, or perhaps more advanced.

The video also reveals a few different colour options that are available in the China plant. The made in China Tesla cars come available in colour options such as Pure Black, Cold Light Silver, China Red, Deep Sea Blue, and Pearl White. The upcoming Berlin Gigafactory will have colour options such as Abyss Blue Multicoat, Deep Crimson Multicoat, and Mercury Silver Metallic.

  • First Published Date : 03 Nov 2021, 12:35 PM IST

