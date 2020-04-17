Speed and SUVs don't go wheel and wheel usually. In recent times however, a number of iconic sports car makers have not gone the SUV road but brought their expertise in velocity to add lightening to these thunderous offerings. The latest to join ranks with such vehicles is Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth that claims to be the world's fastest SUV.

Lister Motor Company may not be a household name in many parts of the world but it has had a strong presence in motorsports since it was founded in 1954. The journey over the past several decades has led it to developing the Lister Stealth that has true-blue SUV genetics but also has racing genes in inheritance. The company recently released a teaser video showing glimpses of the vehicle, boldly claiming it to be the world's fastest SUV.

According to Motor1, the Lister Stealth has a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine and max power output of a heart-stopping 675 hp. This helps the SUV, reportedly, go from zero to 60 mph (96 kmph) in just 3.5 seconds.

It may well be one of the fastest SUVs anywhere in the world, if not the quickest, but even when standing still, the Lister Stealth is capable of hogging the limelight. The SUV gets an aggressive face, carbon-fibre rear diffuser and Lister badges all around. The teaser video does not showcase the entire vehicle but what it does show reveals an SUV that means mean business - stationery or in motion. The company has said that only 250 units of the vehicle will be manufactured.