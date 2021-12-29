Watch: Hundreds of cars onboard this ship arrives encapsulated in thick ice

Car consumers are facing a long waiting period to take delivery of the vehicles they have been booking. Blame it on the prolonged chip crisis that emerged due to the Covid-19 pandemic early this year. However, it seems the customers in Russia who have booked Honda Jazz and Toyota Tank might have to wait for more, but that is for another reason. Similar Cars Honda Jazz 1199 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 7.48 Lakhs* Onwards Check latest offers Add to compare Toyota Glanza 1197 cc|Petrol|Manual ₹ 7.18 Lakhs* Onwards Check latest offers Add to compare This time, the mighty mother nature pulled the strings. (Also Read: World's first autonomous electric container ship makes debut) A large ship called Sun Rio arrived at Russia's largest seaport Vladivostok from South Korea was carrying a shipment of the cars built by Japanese automobile giants Honda and Toyota. The ship arrived with its deck full of cars that were encapsulated under thick ice, reports a Russian publication VL. The report says that in December the sea is rough and windy. As water splashes on board, making a crust, it is not a big deal. However, it also claims that this year the winds are much stronger than usual, which resulted in such a thick cover of ice on the cars.

The publication has posted a video online that shows how the cars on the deck of the large ship are covered under the thick sheet of ice. It is quite common for vehicles to arrive in this state during winter. When this happens, sailors usually break the ice cover before unloading the cars from the ship. They apparently use everything from reagents and fire hydrants to crowbars. In this process, sometimes the cars are damaged as well.

Auto companies around the world take various transportation routes for transporting cars or any other type of automobiles to different regions or countries. Sea routes are one of the most popular among them when shipping vehicles internationally. It helps the auto companies to send large shipments at a lower cost.