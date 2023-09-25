HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Watch: Formula One Drivers Race Blindfolded In Mini Honda Pickup Trucks. Who Wins The Race?

Watch: Red Bull’s F1 drivers race blindfolded in mini pickup trucks

Two Formula One teams, Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri locked horns outside the F1 race track when drivers from both teams competed against each other in kei trucks ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. While the world of Formula One racing is very serious, this was a fun event. Red Bull Racing has posted a video of the race of kei trucks driven by the F1 drivers on its official YouTube channel.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2023, 14:11 PM
Kei truck
Formula One drivers Max Verstappen along with Liam Lawson, Sergio Perez, and Yuki Tsunoda took part in the fun event involving kei trucks.
Formula One drivers Max Verstappen along with Liam Lawson, Sergio Perez, and Yuki Tsunoda took part in the fun event involving kei trucks.

The video shows each team, the Red Bull F1 and Scuderia Alpha Tauri, got a truck covered in the respective team's Formula One racing livery. The two teams had to compete against each other in a series of four challenges. The drivers from the competing teams included the current driver's championship leader Max Verstappen along with Liam Lawson, Sergio Perez, and Yuki Tsunoda. While these drivers are experts with the F1 mean machines on racing tracks, driving the mini Honda pickup trucks was quite a challenging task for them, as the video revealed.

The video showed the first challenge was to complete a slalom in reverse topped off by a parallel parking exercise, in which Tsunoda gave Alpha Tauri an early lead. Being familiar with the kei trucks was an added advantage for Yuki Tsunoda, who said that he drove the mini trucks a couple of times when he was 18. “My grandfather had one for gardening. The truck was the perfect size, perfectly fitting and it was fun to drive, very controllable and sharp," he said.

In the second challenge, the drivers had to drive the trucks blindfolded with instructions from the co-driver. In this challenge, blindfolded Max Verstappen came out winner with his co-driver Perez. There was a bowling challenge, in which Alpha Tauri won, but the final victory was marked by Red Bull with Verstappen behind the steering wheel. The final challenge involved precision driving, delivering boxes and more.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2023, 14:11 PM IST
TAGS: car racing

