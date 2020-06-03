Volkswagen India digitizes its used car business, launches Das WeltAuto 3

Volkswagen India on Wednesday launched 'Das WeltAuto 3.0' which is the brand's digital window to facilitate buying and selling of pre-owned cars. Customers will now be able to book their preferred pre-owned car or sell their existing vehicle online though the DWA website.

With the launch of the latest program, VW is now focusing on strengthening its pre-owned car platform ‘Das WeltAuto’ (DWA). The company already has 105 DWA outlets across the country which sell certified multi-brand pre-owned cars.

The VW's DWA facilities aren’t restricted to customers looking to exchange their existing cars for a new Volkswagen but facilitates buying and selling of pre-owned cars from all brands.

The company claims DWA facilities provide competitively priced pre-owned cars which are thoroughly checked and certified. Moreover, the service also offers warranty, service value packages and accessories options.

Speaking on the expansion of used car business platform, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The current Covid-19 situation has created a demand for accessible and safe individual mobility options. We see customers inclined towards the used car segment, which enables them with an affordable vehicle of their choice."

In a May interview to HT Auto, Knapp had already underlined the growing importance of used cars' business in India. "There will be a push towards smaller cars, more accessible cars. The second push, and that is where we are betting at Volkswagen here in India, is the used car business," he had said. "The used car business anyhow had a push in organised forms but here now you have huge opportunity to offer accessible mobility to customers."

On Wednesday, VW also launched 'Das WeltAuto Valuator' smartphone application which enables customers to evaluate the current value of a vehicle. The application is available for both Android and iOS users.