German automobile giant Volkswagen aims to become the world's largest EV manufacturer by 2025. For this, the automaker has to beat Tesla Inc., which currently dominates the global electric vehicle space.

Volkswagen has recently revealed its strategy to grab a larger chunk of the global EV market. It expects the battery-electric cars to account for at least 50% of its global auto sales by the end of this decade. Before that, it aims to beat Tesla in terms of EV sales by 2025. Volkswagen Group also aims for the majority of its vehicles to be zero-emission around the world by 2040. The automobile group itself aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Electric vehicle sales currently contribute a mere 3% of total global automobile sales. However, the sales of green vehicles are expected to grow significantly in the coming years on the back of increasing restrictions, fuel prices, tightening emission norms etc. Several governments across the world have already set their respective deadlines to introduce zero-emission mobility. This is prompting the automakers to accelerate their EV development pace.

Being one of the major global automakers in the world, Volkswagen doesn't want to lose the chance to be a major player in the EV space.

Talking about the company's strategy, Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess told Reuters that the company is well on track to achieve its target.

The automaker has developed an architecture that is specially designed for electric vehicles. Dubbed as Scalable Systems Platform (SSP), this modular EV specific architecture will underpin all the VW Group EVs. It will debut in 2026 with the successor of the Audi A8.

This EV strategy is expected to phase out the company's internal combustion engine supporting platforms in near future. The automaker is also working on battery technology. It has invested heavily in batteries and will bring in a unified battery cell design. This is expected to reduce the battery costs by 50%. With this strategy, the EVs too would be more affordable, as VW believes.