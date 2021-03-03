Volvo has recently announced that it will go all electric by 2030. Volvo C40 Recharge the first Volvo to be offered as an electric only model, first to be sold exclusively online.

Although in terms of design it is roughly an “SUV coupe" version of the XC40 Recharge, the new Volvo C40 Recharge is the first vehicle from the Swedish manufacturer to be developed as electric from scratch and its arrival marks an important point as it is one of various announcements that will shape the future of Volvo.





The design of the Volvo C40 Recharge is slightly unique, halfway between conventional cars and all-terrain vehicles or SUVs. It is a slightly lower crossover than the XC40 Recharge SUV from which it derives, which allows it to gain in aerodynamic efficiency and reduce consumption of electricity.

At first glance it is easy to identify the new C40 Recharge as a member of the Volvo family, although the coupe-style drop or rear mount on the boot opens a new aesthetic form. This fall of the C-pillar has an aerodynamic explanation on how to improve the aerodynamic efficiency, and also practical, as it allows to slightly improve the capacity of the trunk and comfort of the rear seats.

The interiors also breathe Swedish design everywhere, but it should be noted that this C40 Recharge is the first car of the brand that does not offer leather (for ecological and environmental awareness) and that introduces an infotainment system developed by Google based on the Android operating system.

In addition, being permanently connected to the network will allow the Volvo C40 Recharge operating system to be updated remotely and incorporate more features and applications than it already incorporates, which are not few: Google Maps, Google Assistant and downloadable apps in the Google Play Store.

Mechanically speaking, Volvo C40 Recharge is actually an XC40 Recharge with a different body. It will be manufactured at the same plant in Ghent (Belgium) and will use the same CMA platform. In fact, it will even use the same mechanics, because it will use an all-wheel drive scheme with an electric motor on each axle and a 78 kWh battery compatible with a fast charging system, which offers a range of about 420 kilometres.

The model is equipped with two batteries with a total capacity of 408 hp, which allows the 2.2-ton crossover to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just under 5 seconds. The maximum speed of the vehicle is 180 kmph. The new battery has a capacity of 78 kWh and supports fast charging technology with a capacity of 150 kW. It can charge the battery up to 80% in just 40 minutes.

Volvo C40 Recharge will also be different in the way it sells and markets the brand’s products, as it can only be purchased online, so it relegates dealerships to vehicle maintenance.