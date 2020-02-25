Volkswagen plans to ramp up its hybrid campaign in 2020 with the world premiere of the new Touareg R at the Geneva Motor Show starting next month. The brand’s top-of-the-range model now also features a plug-in hybrid drive.

The company claims that the Touareg R, with a power output of 340 kW, offers a blend of performance and efficiency. When the battery is sufficiently charged, the new SUV always starts in electric e-mode for zero emissions.

The Touareg R can be driven at up to 140 kmph using electric power. Above this speed, the turbocharged V6 petrol engine (TSI) supplements the electric drive motor. The Touareg R will cover most commuter distances fully electrically.

Drivers can intuitively control the battery’s charge level using the Hybrid menu in the Infotainment system. It is therefore possible to reserve sufficient levels of electric energy even at the end of a long journey so that destinations in built-up areas can be reached with zero emissions.

The new Volkswagen Touareg R hybird in action





The hybrid drive of the Touareg R essentially consists of a 2,995 cm3 V6 turbocharged petrol engine (250 kW/340 PS), the electric drive motor (100kW/136 PS) and a lithium-ion battery (energy capacity of 14.1 kWh) built into the luggage compartment underbody. An 8-speed automatic gearbox (with Tiptronic) and a transfer box transmit the power to the standard 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

Thanks to the all-wheel drive and the very powerful hybrid system (700 Nm torque), the Touareg R is designed for a superior maximum trailer weight of up to 3.5 tonnes.

This Volkswagen model is also the first plug-in hybrid SUV available with Trailer Assist – an assistance system for automated manoeuvring with a trailer. And this is also possible with purely electric power.

The latest Travel Assist version is also a new feature, enabling assisted driving up to speeds of 250 kmph for the very first time.

The new, high-tech SUV was designed by the Volkswagen R performance brand, which traditionally develops the sportiest models in the Volkswagen range. The Touareg R, which features the black style exterior design package along with 20-inch alloy wheels (Braga) and R-Line interior trim like Vienna leather interior with Crystal Grey stitching, is set to enter the market in the second half of the year.