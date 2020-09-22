How a car looks plays a major role in helping customers decide whether to buy it or let it be. And in times when exterior styling is attached a whole lot of priority, the need to be unique is as important as the desire to be attractive. As such, Volkswagen is looking at unveiling a whole new design to the head lights on its upcoming ID.4 electric vehicle which could be a small but sure-footed highlight in the resume of the car.

Volkswagen designers believe that the design of the lights are very important and are like chrome on the exterior bodies of vehicles. Much like chrome additions are added to give vehicles a better visual presence, a well-design light on the exterior profile can help make a vehicle more eye-catching. As such, the ID.4 is slated to get large head lights that would dominate the front fascia of the EV. The tail light clusters have been fully equipped with light-emitting diodes and a red light strip connects them to each other. Additionally, the exterior mirror housings feature an additional light element - they conceal logo projectors which project a diamond-shaped pattern.

If that is not all, customers will also have the option of choosing an optional ID. models featuring IQ.Light.

And all of these are not just about giving the EV a more compelling visual character but have practical application as well. The light modules, says Volkswagen, can communicate with the driver even before he or she sets off in the ID.4. When the owner approaches the vehicle with the key, for instance, the light elements of ID.4 will swirl up.

Lights, their design and practical usage, however, is only one way that Volkswagen is looking at making its EVs appeal to a larger audience. With the ambitious goal of selling 500,000 ID.4 electric vehicles by 2025, the company is determined to take the bull by the horns and close the gap against Tesla - the current leader in the EV space.