HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Volkswagen to pay $3.5 million for dieselgate settlement in this US state

Volkswagen to pay $3.5 million for dieselgate settlement in this US state

The move comes after the US Supreme Court rejected the automaker's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio in November 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jan 2022, 09:55 AM
Volkswagen dieselgate scam has resulted in a major dent in the automaker's reputation. (REUTERS)
Volkswagen dieselgate scam has resulted in a major dent in the automaker's reputation. (REUTERS)

German automobile giant Volkswagen AG has agreed to pay $3.5 million as a settlement with Ohio over claims that the automaker violated state laws by manipulating vehicle computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions, reports Reuters.

(Also Read: Volkswagen, Bosch partner for industrial production of EV battery cells)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The move comes after the US Supreme Court rejected the automaker's bid to avoid lawsuits filed by officials in three states including Ohio in November 2021. The automaker argued that under the Clean Air Act, only the federal government can pursue emissions claims. Volkswagen also noted that it had already reached a settlement of more than $20 billion with the US EPA and affected VW vehicle owners.

However, in its statement on Friday, the automaker has said that this agreement fully resolves Ohio’s legacy claims and puts this matter behind the company as we focus on building a future of sustainable mobility. While Volkswagen has reached a settlement in Ohio, Texas and two counties in Utah and Florida still have pending lawsuits.

However, the settlement is a fraction of what Ohio had previously sought. Volkswagen reportedly said in prior court papers that Ohio’s claims could have totalled $350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period.

Back in 2015, Volkswagen disclosed that it had used sophisticated software to evade emissions requirements in nearly 11 million vehicles around the world. It also misled the EPA, which started asking questions in 2014.

In addition to equipping its vehicles with emission cheating devices before they were sold, Volkswagen also installed software updates after the sale. The Volkswagen emission cheating software allowed the vehicle to be put into test mode which suspended normal driving operations and reduced emissions only during testing.

First Published Date: 23 Jan 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen dieselgate VW diesel
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Cars launching in India by March 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Watch: Pre-production units of Volkswagen ID. Buzz roll off assembly floor
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
Lamborghini to say goodbye to pure internal combustion engines this year
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
As Tata Motors ramps up production, it expects growth momentum to continue
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production
Bugatti Chiron enters final phase of production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city