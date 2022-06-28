Volkswagen teases new-gen Amarok's buttons ahead of July 7 debut

Volkswagen is gearing up to unveil its new generation Amarok pickup truck on July 7. Ahead of that digital premiere event, the German car brand has teased new Amarok's physical buttons and rotary dial on the dashboard. The teaser indicates that the cabin of the upcoming new generation Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck will be stylish and premium and functional at the same time. It is interesting and surprising to see that the new Volkswagen Amarok comes carrying physical buttons in an era when all the automakers are opting for touchscreens and touchpads.

Volkswagen claims that considering the rugged functional character of the pickup truck, buttons and switches are easier to operate speedily compared to touchscreens and touchpads. Speaking about the design of the buttons, they come with a textured surface. The volume knob and hazard light switch are the ones specifically highlighted in the teaser. As it reveals, the buttons and dials will come with a metallic, crystalline aluminium-like finish.

Volkswagen also said that it won't be all buttons and switches inside the new Amarok's cabin. The pickup truck's various driver-assist systems and infotainment system will be operated through a mix of physical and digital controls. There will be a massive tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Ford Ranger, with which the VW pickup shares its chassis. Expect the screen to be between 10 and 12-inches.

Volkswagen will sell the Amarok in five different trim options. The mid-range trims will be the Life and Style, while the off-road-focused trim will be PanAmericana and the on-road trim will be Aventura. The pickup will be available in one petrol and four different diesel engine options, all ranging between 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre.

