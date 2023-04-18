Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition unveiled with cosmetic upgrades, launch soon

Volkswagen India has pulled the wraps off the new Taigun Trail Edition Concept at the VW Annual Day 2023. The automaker’s annual event celebrates its five-star rated cars - Taigun and Virtus - and the German auto giant has used this opportunity to announce various updates and special editions across its model range. With the Taigun Trail Edition, Volkswagen aims to bring a more rugged look to the SUV with cosmetic upgrades.

The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition gets a chrome accent on the grille and a bold chrome accent on the lower grille. There's new ‘trail’ inspired graphics on the sides, functional roof rails, a roof foil, black-coloured door garnish and ORVMs with red accents. The ORVMs get puddle lamps as well. Exterior upgrades include black-painted 16-inch alloy wheels and a ‘Trail’ badge at the rear. The “infinity" taillights have been carried over.

Also Read : Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get a slew of updates. New variants, colours and more

The Volkswagen Taigun Trail Edition will go on sale after June this year

The Taigun Trail Edition’s cabin gets cosmetic enhancements as well with 3D floor mats, leatherette seat covers with Trail badging and SS foot pedals. The remainder of the cabin stays the same. The Trail Edition is available on the Taigun 1.5 GT variant that packs a host of bells and whistles. This includes the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, reverse parking camera, ESC, TPMS and active cylinder management technology (ACT).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Taigun ₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Skoda Kushaq 999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl ₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai Verna ₹10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda All New City 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl ₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda City 1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl ₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos Facelift ₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details

Power comes from the 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine tuned for 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with the 6-speed manual transmission. The upcoming special edition should slot between the GT and GT Plus variants and prices are likely to be around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Taigun Trail Edition is part of the new GT Limited Collection comprising limited volumes of the Virtus and Taigun GT trims. The market launch for the Trail edition will take place after June this year.

First Published Date: