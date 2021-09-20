Volkswagen Taigun SUV to launch this week: Five things to take note of

Volkswagen Taigun will be officially launched in the Indian car market this Thursday and will join a long list of compact SUVs battling for every inch of space that is available in a fiercely competitive segment. The compact and sub-compact SUV segment in the country is indeed lucrative and Taigun announces Volkswagen's entry into the former.

But what does the Taigun bring to the table and does it have enough of Volkswagen to appeal to die-hard fans and yet offer novelties that could bring in newer clients?

(First drive review of Volkswagen Taigun)

Here are five key highlights of Volkswagen Taigun: