Volkswagen Taigun SUV to launch this week: Five things to take note of
Volkswagen Taigun has been designed and developed keeping the Indian customer in mind. With a competitive pricing, it could be a solid bet for the Germans here.
Volkswagen Taigun will be officially launched in the Indian car market this Thursday and will join a long list of compact SUVs battling for every inch of space that is available in a fiercely competitive segment. The compact and sub-compact SUV segment in the country is indeed lucrative and Taigun announces Volkswagen's entry into the former.
But what does the Taigun bring to the table and does it have enough of Volkswagen to appeal to die-hard fans and yet offer novelties that could bring in newer clients?
(First drive review of Volkswagen Taigun)
Here are five key highlights of Volkswagen Taigun:
Volkswagen Taigun exterior highlights:
Taigun isn't boisterous to look at and doesn't have a butch appeal that is seen on many SUVs of today. On the contrary, it has a very European elegance to its styling on the outside, coupled with a bit of glam and glitter.
A three-slat grille on the face of the Taigun is done in chrome and has the Volkswagen logo placed prominently on the nose. Chrome extends to the casing for the fog lights as well. There are multiple body lines on the bonnet and a silver skid plate at the bottom.
Taigun also has a best-in-segment wheelbase at 2,651 mm and stands on 17-inch (in the top-end) and 16-inch alloy wheels.
At the rear, the Taigun looks very contemporary with its inifinity LED tail light set up. There is a dash of chrome on the rear bumper.
Volkswagen Taigun cabin highlights:
Taigun has a well-appointed cabin which, while not being the most flashy, is capable of mounting a challenge to what's on offer on the inside of some of its Korean rivals.
Expect a high driving seat position, adequate rear-seat space and good seat cushioning even if the windows are a tad bit too small.
The boot space measures 385 litres which is substantially smaller than the boot in Creta, Seltos and Harrier.
Volkswagen Taigun feature highlights:
Volkswagen has paid special attention to the feature list that is an aspect much sought-after by the Indian customer. The all-digital eight-inch driver display and the 10-inch main infotainment unit are placed well to negate glare and the vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
There is a conventional sunroof while the other highlights are a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel, climate control, reverse camea, auto LED head lights and ventilated front seats - depending on variant selected.
Volkswagen Taigun safety highlights:
Now here is where Taigun really wants to shine. Being a Volkswagen, the car claims to have a solid build structure but for added safety, it comes with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System,Hydraulic brake boosting, Brake disc wiping, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic Differential Lock, Tyre pressure deflation warning, Hill-hold control and three rear head restraints.
Volkswagen Taigun engine and transmission options:
Taigun will only be offered in petrol engine options and there is no diesel. Under the hood, there is a 1.5-litre four cylinder unit which produces 148 hp and has 250 Nm of torque. This is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. Then there is the more sedate 1.0-lite three-cylinder unit which produces 113 hp and has 178 Nm of torque. This comes with six-speed manual or six-speed AT.