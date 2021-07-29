Volkswagen Taigo SUV makes debut, shares similarities with upcoming Taigun

Volkswagen has introduced a new compact SUV called Taigo, which appears more like the European version of the upcoming Taigun SUV in India, or the Nivus SUV available in the South American markets.

The new Volkswagen Taigo is a Polo-derived SUV, which shares the MQB A0 platform with the hatchback as well as the T-Roc SUV. In terms of dimensions, the Taigo is very similar to the T-Cross, but gets a more stooping roofline.

Taigo gets a completely different face compared to the T-Roc. However, there are several similarities with the Taigun SUV in appearance. The LED headlights, grille and the LED taillights of the Taigo bears resemblance to its Indian avatar. The LED strip at the rear runs over almost the entire width with the Volkswagen logo placed at the centre.

The Volkswagen Taigo stands 4.27 meters long, 1.49 meters high and 1.76 meters wide. Despite the Taigo being 16 cms longer than the T-Cross SUV, the wheelbase of the Taigo at 2.57 meters is only 3 mm more. The extra length at the front and rear provide the Taigo with larger overhangs compared to the T-Cross.

Taigo SUV has a luggage space of around 385 litres, but can be expanded to up to 455 litres thanks to a sliding rear seat.

Volkswagen will also offer the Taigo with R-Line variant with sportier-looking front bumper and a rear bumper.

Taigo SUV gets an 8-inch large digital instrumentation (Virtual Cockpit) and a 6.5-inch large infotainment screen as standard.

The interior of the Taigo does not quite match that of the T-Cross. It gets the dashboard similar to the one seen in the recently launched new generation Polo hatchback. Like the new Polo, the Taigo has optional touch-sensitive buttons for climate control. Top-spec variants will get an optional 10.25-inch version of the instrument cluster and an infotainment display with a diameter of 8 inches.

The Taigo will be available with two engine options. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine is capable of generating between 95 hp and 110 hp of power. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine is capable of churning out 150 hp of power. Both engines will be mated to either a five- or six-speed manual transmission, as well as the option of a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.