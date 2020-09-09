Volkswagen T-Roc sold out in India, bookings closed for now

Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced that its T-Roc SUV, launched in March, is sold out and that bookings for the vehicle has been closed for now.

T-Roc was launched at ₹19.99 lakh (ex showroom) and while Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown affected deliveries, the company says the response has been positive.

The T-Roc has a progressive design language with its coupé style roof. The stylish and expressive SUV is built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, powered by a 1.5l EVO TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

T-Roc also gets a number of safety and comfort features which include a panoramic sun roof, six airbags, Hill Start Assist, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and infotainment solutions for Apple and Android users with six-speaker unit. There is a two-zone climate control air conditioning system, premium 'Veinna' leather seats - front seat gets lumber support - and an Active Info Display with options that can be customised as per user preference. There is an interior chrome package on offer as well.

Offered in white, yellow, orange, grey, blue and black colour options, the SUV takes direct aim at the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, "We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines – T-Roc & Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV – the Volkswagen Taigun. To be launched in 2021, the Taigun is aligned with our brand philosophy of building premium accessible cars. It will offer customers a promising value proposition that embodies the marvel of German engineering, powerful and enhanced driving experience with Volkswagen’s TSI technology and accessible mobility solutions."

Volkswagen has been pushing towards establishing itself as a strong SUV player in India and T-Roc appears to be at the focal point of these efforts. Aligned to its India 2.0 strategy, Volkswagen is working towards fulfilling demands for a modern, well-suited SUV body style.