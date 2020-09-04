Volkswagen is gearing up for the launch of its electric all-wheel SUV ID.4 later this month. Days after teasing the look of the upcoming car, the company has now shared a glimpse of what the interiors of the ID.4 electric will look like, just days before the official launch of its first fully electric SUV.

The carmaker said that the interior of the ID.4 has ‘ample space, purist design, high-effect lighting and sustainable upholstery materials. The ID.4’s interior is a modern feel-good lounge that opens up the new character of Volkswagen brand’s first fully electric SUV to all the senses.’

Klaus Zyciora, Head of Volkswagen Group Design, summarises the vehicle interior of the versatile SUV in a striking formula: “freedom on the outside, free space on the inside." Zyciora and his team developed the vehicle in his former role as Head of Volkswagen Brand Design. He explains that “the ID.4 brings a new sense of space to its category thanks to the new MEB platform, our modular electric drive matrix."

The dash panel seems to be floating, as it is not linked to the centre console, which has been designed as an independent component. A large, tilting panoramic sunroof made of glass (optional) grants an unrestricted view of the sky. As darkness falls, the background lighting can be adjusted within 30-colour spectrum to set striking highlights in the vehicle interior. Klaus Zyciora emphasises that the entire display and operating concept has been designed logically and with a straight-forward character, adding “the intuitive operability of the ID.4 brings a new, electric ease to the crossover SUV category."

The steering wheel, steering column, the housings of the display and control panels in the doors come in trendy Piano Black or purist Electric White.

The front seats in the ID.4 are sporty, comfortable and the seat covers are made from animal-free materials. They are constructed of a combination of leatherette and ArtVelours – a microfibre material that consists of around 20 percent recycled PET bottles.

The door handles on the ID.4 lie flush with the body and come with electric unlocking. Driver and passengers access the vehicle through large door openings and benefit from a high seating position, while the rear seat bench offers as much space as a conventional SUV in the next higher category. It is also easy to stow away plenty of luggage – the luggage compartment already boasts a volume of 543 litres with the rear seat backrests in an upright position.