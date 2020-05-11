Volkswagen Passenger Cars India today introduced its limited TSI edition on the Polo and Vento (Highline Plus variants) that are powered by the compact, powerful and economical 1.0l TSI BS6 engine and are mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

The price for the TSI Edition, HL Plus MT (LIMITED) is ₹7.89 lakh for Polo and ₹10.99 Lakh for Vento.

Volkswagen claims the TSI engine is designed to offer impressive fuel economy while retaining the fun-to-drive experience across a wide range of speeds. Equipped with powerful and efficient 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to 6-speed MT can generate a peak power of 110 PS delivering 175Nm of torque and provide a fuel efficiency of 18.24 kmpl on Polo and 17.69 kmpl on Vento (As per ARAI).

The limited edition Polo and Vento get ample aesthetic enhancements around the cars. There will be a stylish honeycomb grille, sporty body side graphics, bold TSI badge across the passenger doors, black ORVM, glossy black roof and spoilers that will make these two stand out.

Steffen Knapp, Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen, we aim to democratise our globally renowned TSI technology and showcase the marvel of German engineering in petrol engines that bring reliability and a bespoke driving experience to customers. Through regular product and aesthetic enhancements, we are continuously working towards building interesting and appealing value proposition to cater to the evolving tastes of our customers."

The Polo and Vento have been amongst the best-selling cars from the Volkswagen stable since their introduction in India, and the brand recently introduced the BS 6 line-up across the two carlines. The TSI edition (limited) of both the carlines are available at a special offer price to the customers. The cars can be booked online and will be available for deliveries at all Volkswagen dealerships across India as market opens-up.

The BS 6 versions of Volkswagen Polo and Vento were launched earlier this year. The Polo BS 6 entry price has been kept at ₹5.82 lakh, which for the record is the same as the outgoing BS 4 model. Its prices extend up to ₹9.59 lakh. On the other hand, the 2020 Vento BS 6 starts from ₹8.86 lakh and extends up to ₹13.29 lakh. For reference, the previous Vento BS 4 was priced from ₹8.76 lakh.