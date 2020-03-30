Volkswagen India extends service support to customers amid coronavirus lockdown

Volkswagen India on Monday announced it is extending comprehensive service support to customers in India. All standard warranties scheduled to lapse between March 22 and mid-May now get an extension till July 31 owing to the national lockdown currently in place to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement, Volkswagen India announced that standard warranties have been extended till July 31. Those with standard warranty expiring between March 22 and April 15 of 2020 can also purchase extended warranty till 60 days after the expiration of the standard warranty. Those whose extended warranties expire between March 22 and April 15 of 2020 can report to authorised workshops till May 15 for any repairs under the company's extended warranty policy.

For customers with a service value package with due dates in March and April can avail the same till July 31.

Volkswagen India said that the extensions are to ease customer convenience in light of the prevailing situation in the country and the lockdown owing to coronavirus. "We understand this tough situation and would like to ensure peace of mind to our customers with the extended service support," said Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India. "We would like to reassure them that their Volkswagen car is safe and all services will be provided as applicable. Together, we will emerge stronger."

A number of other car makers have also followed the same route. These include Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, among others.