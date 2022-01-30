HT Auto
Volkswagen ID. Buzz claims to be its most emotional EV, unveiling on March 9

Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV share the MEB platform and several components with ID.3 and ID.4.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM
Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-production units rolling out of the carmaker's assembly floor.
Volkswagen ID.Buzz pre-production units rolling out of the carmaker's assembly floor.

Volkswagen is all set to unveil its modern iteration of the original Microbus Type 2 on March 9 and the German automobile giant now claims that the upcoming ID. Buzz is going to be its most emotional electric vehicle. The carmaker is expected to reveal more details about the EV and its final name as well.

(Also Read: Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV will be based on the auto manufacturer's dedicated electric vehicle architecture MEB platform and it will share several components with ID.3 and ID.4. However, Volkswagen also claims that this electric bus will be a highly distinctive product compared to its other siblings carrying ID badges.

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstatter has explained how he sees the ID. Buzz in an interview with Autocar UK. According to him this fully electric people mover should help the German car brand to become the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility. he also said that a variety of battery and electric motor options for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will demonstrate how flexible and versatile the modular electric drive system is.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is certainly going to be one of the most significant electric vehicles under the auto manufacturer's ID wing. Also, this is going to be a significant model in the Volkswagen fleet, especially keeping a focus on the brand's strategy to go fully electric in near future.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been previewed by concept models for more than two decades. Pre-production of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz kicked off last week with the very first model now heading to Spain for the first international press test drives.

Volkswagen claims that the ID. Buzz will be the most configurable EV in terms of design and powertrain setup. It will be available in multiple variants. These will include both passenger, cargo and ride-hailing variants. While the powertrain and design elements are likely to remain similar, the cabin layout would be different as per the use. There will be both standard and long-wheelbase variants of the upcoming EV. Also, there would be different range variants based on different battery packages and single and dual motor configurations.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2022, 02:24 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Volkswagen ID Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

