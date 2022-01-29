HT Auto
Home Auto News Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins

Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins

Volkswagen started the series production of its ID.5 and ID.5 GTX EVs at its Zwickau factory.Volkswagen's Zwickau plant is now a dedicated EV manufacturing facility.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 11:01 AM
Volkswagen ID.5 electric vehicle at company's Zwickau site. (Volkswagen)
Volkswagen ID.5 electric vehicle at company's Zwickau site. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has officially started the production of its ID.5 and ID.5 GTX electric vehicles and with this, the auto major informed its Zwickau factory has become a dedicated EV manufacturing facility. Established in western Saxony, this plant is the first large-scale facility of its kind to switch entire production from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹ 1.18 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Volkswagen unveiled ID.5 EV last year. Its design has been inspired by Volkswagen ID.4 and is offered in three variants namely Pro, Pro Performance and GTX. As shared by the automaker earlier, these variants will feature three different powertrains. The ID.5 is based on the company's dedicated EV architecture MEB. The trims, Pro and Pro Performance come with electric motors that are mounted at the rear of the vehicle. The former is capable to generate a power of 171 hp while the latter can create a power of 201 hp. ID.5 Pro can sprint from zero to 96 kmph in 10.4 seconds whereas the Pro Performance can touch the speed of 96 kmph from stationary in 8.4 seconds. The company had also said earlier that ID.5 Pro Performance variant can cover a distance of 520 km on a single charge.

(Also read | Volkswagen seeks ‘revolution’ to take on Tesla in EV business)

Volkswagen stated models such as Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will leave its Zwickau plant. With a production capacity of 3,00,000 vehicles, this factory currently is the most efficient electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Europe, mentioned the automaker.

(Also see | In pics: Volkswagen unveils newest member of ID. family - ID.5 EV

Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Brand responsible for Production Christian Vollmer said Volkswagen will continue to increase the pace of electric mobility in 2022 with its Accelerate strategy. “The Zwickau production plant has paved the way for the Group to do this with six ramp-ups from three brands in just 26 months. The knowledge and experience gained will help us to continue to electrify our production network quickly and efficiently," added Vollmer.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q4 e-tron Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Volkswagen Volkswagen ID.5 EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
Series production of Volkswagen ID.5 EV begins
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
BMW joins Leather Working Group to go sustainable on leather sourcing
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says US President treats Americans like fools

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city