Used cars' surging demand attributed to women

Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Renault Kwid are the most in-demand used cars among the women buyers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2022, 06:10 PM
Used cars are witnessing rapid surge in demand. (REUTERS)
Women buyers have been contributing significantly to the surging demands for used cars in India, claims a study by pre-owned car sales platform Spinny. The company claims that the number of women buying used cars has surged from 28 per cent to 32 per cent in the first half of this year. The company attributes this growth to the fact that more women are now financially independent and prefer personal mobility over public transportation. The company also claims that women buyers are showing more interest in buying used cars in tier 1 and tier 2 cities.

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here)

When it comes to specific models, Hyundai i20, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Renault Kwid are the most in-demand cars among the women buyers. Also, the major demand from women buyers is seen in cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, claims the study. Hatchbacks are the first preference for the women buyers, followed by SUVs, claims the study.

It also says that silver and red are the preferred colours for these buyers. The study further points out that the women buyers who are purchasing used cars are mainly in the age group of 30-40 years. When it comes to car features, the in-built music system is the most sought feature these women buyers seek.

Used cars have been witnessing a rapid surge in demand across India over the last few years. The pandemic has further accelerated this pace with the increased preference for personal mobility over public transportation.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2022, 06:10 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai i20 Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Swift Renault Kwid used car
