UK's Air Ambulance service adds Volvo XC90 to fleet for bad weather days

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex recently added two Volvo XC90 SUVs to its fleet of emergency helicopters in order to reach out to people in need of medical care on days when bad weather makes flying difficult.

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex is an organisation committed to providing brisk emergency medical service to people, especially those who may be far from a hospital. While it relies primarily on its helicopters to quickly respond to SOS calls, it recently added two Volvo XC 90 SUVs in order to continue services even under harsh weather conditions.

A capable SUV, the XC90 is known also for being a safe and reliable drive. The car with Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex has been done up in the colours of the organisation which says that lives can now be saved even if weather grounds its regular helicopter services. "There are times when the weather may prevent us from using our aircraft. This is when our rapid-response vehicles play a vital part in our service, by providing specialist life-saving care by road," a tweet from the organisation read.

The XC90 comes in three trims - Momentum, Inscription and R-Design. In the UK, it is offered in both petrol as well as diesel variants with eight-speed automatic transmission. All Wheel Drive comes as standard and the SUV boasts of several safety features.