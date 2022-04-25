HT Auto
Toyota's paint removal technology dresses up old cars, over 100 colours on offer

Toyota would initially offer this service in Japan only.
HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Apr 2022, 07:36 AM
The new technology will be available for the consumers who use Toyota's subscription service.
Toyota Motor has announced a new paint removal technology that will enable the Japanese auto manufacturer to provide a new value-added service to its customers by next year. The paint removal technology will make it possible to "dress up" the old Toyota cars and repaint their body with one of more than 100 colours on offer. The automaker claims that the new coat of paint too can be stripped off, allowing the original colour theme to shine again. Initially, this service will be available in Japan only.

This new technology comes on the back of statistics that point out that people are retaining their existing vehicles for a longer number of years than before due to several factors. With the arrival of this new technology, Toyota hopes to help people own cars for even longer periods of time. Also, this technology will allow the drivers freedom to choose their new colour.

A report by Nikkei Asia claims that Kinto, based in Nagoya and owned by Toyota, will be the company providing this new service for both individual car owners as well as other vehicles that are covered by Toyota's subscription. The company is yet to announce the pricing of this service. The report claims that details for pricing of the service as well as possible locations for the Kinto outlets are being determined.

Speaking about the technology, Kinto is claimed to use high-velocity water spray for stripping the existing paint of the car. This would avoid any probable damage to the vehicle. In other paint stripping jobs, some specific stripping chemicals are used to do the job. The report claims that with this new paint job, the vehicle will have better rain and wind protection.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2022, 07:35 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota cars
