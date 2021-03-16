Toyota Motor has confirmed that it will launch its first dedicated battery-powered electric SUV will break cover next month. The Japanese auto giant has picked the upcoming 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, which is being held after a gap of nearly two years due to coronavirus, to showcase the SUV on April 19.

According to reports, this new electric SUV from Toyota is likely be the X Prologue. That is because Toyota had said that the X Prologue will be the first Toyota EV to roll out from its E-TGNA platform which will form the base of all subsequent models.

The X Prologue is expected to be a midsize crossover and as per the teaser image released. The electric SUV is likely to be of the same size as the RAV4 SUV. It will get a sweeping light across its face which also gets LED head lights and jewel-like DRLs.

The all-new electric SUV will ride on top of the company’s e-TNGA architecture and it will be offered with around 482 kms of range. When launched, the X Prologue will take on rivals like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Kia e-Niro.

The new e-TNGA platform will mean the new electric SUV will have several striking features. This new platform will allow Toyota to roll out models of a variety of body shapes and structures. It is similar in nature to Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, which is used in multiple cars.

The upcoming electric SUV will form the basis on which the carmaker's electric vehicles of future will grow on. Toyota aims to launch two new EVs for US market that will go on sale in 2022. In Europe too, where Tesla and Volkswagen EVs are dominating the market, the new electric SUV could potentially give Toyota a foothold in order to establish itself as a viable option in the battery-powered vehicle segment as well.







