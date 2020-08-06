Toyota India rides in new Fortuner TRD Limited Edition at 34.98 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched the limited edition of the sporty-looking new Fortuner TRD in India starting at ₹34,98,000 for the 4x2 AT trim and ₹36,88,000 for the 4x4 AT (diesel) trim. Bookings of the new Fortuner TRD Limited Edition has commenced across Toyota dealerships in the country.

On the outside, the new Fortuner TRD gets dusk sensing Bi-Beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome plated door handles and window belt-line, LED fog lamps and rear combination lamps, dual tone roof, charcoal black R18 alloy wheels, auto fold ORVMs and much more.

(Also Read: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Black Edition SUV breaks cover in Europe)

It comes with a range of digital high-tech optional accessories under the Special Technology Package. This package includes features like Head-up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), wireless smartphone charger and welcome door lamp. Also, it also gets Air Ionizer which is first from Toyota in India.

(Also see: More pics of Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition model)

In terms of mechanicals, the limited-spec Fortuner gets a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine pushing out 130 Kw (177 PS) of maximum power at 3,400 rpm and a peak torque of 450 Nm at 1600 – 2400 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential and paddle shift. It is offered with automatic idling Stop/Start function.

(Also Read: Maruti Vitara Brezza based Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV officially announced)

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features. An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times. What’s more, the Fortuner TRD is truly exclusive and only limited units are being made available for SUV aficionados in the country."