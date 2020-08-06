In pics: Toyota India launches sporty-looking Fortuner TRD limited edition 7 Photos . Updated: 06 Aug 2020, 02:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk New Toyota Fortuner TRD model is priced at ₹34.98 lakh for the 4x2 AT trim and ₹36.88 lakh for the 4x4 AT trim. 1/7Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the limited edition of the new sporty-looking Fortuner TRD in the Indian market. The limited edition car is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission (diesel) variants. 2/7On the outside, the Fortuneer TRD model gets Dusk Sensing Bi-Beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone stylish exterior and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels. 3/7The side mirrors are electrically adjustable, retractable and come with side turn indicators. 4/7On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone dashboard, metallic accents and woodgrain-patterned ornamentation. It also gets digital high-tech optional accessories such as Head up Display, tyre pressure monitor and wireless smartphone charger. 5/7The seats are upholstered in sporty black and maroon soft leather as well as red stitch accents. The interior also gets 360 panoramic view monitor and a digital video recorder. 6/7The Fortuner TRD also gets a welcome door lamp which further enhances comfort and style. It also features illuminated scuffle plate. 7/7The Fotuner TRD limited-edition model also gets another accessory feature - an air ionizer. This feature addresses the concerns about the air we breathe in in these challenging times.