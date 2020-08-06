In pics: Toyota India launches sporty-looking Fortuner TRD limited edition

Updated: 06 Aug 2020
  • New Toyota Fortuner TRD model is priced at 34.98 lakh for the 4x2 AT trim and 36.88 lakh for the 4x4 AT trim.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the limited edition of the new sporty-looking Fortuner TRD in the Indian market. The limited edition car is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 automatic transmission (diesel) variants.
On the outside, the Fortuneer TRD model gets Dusk Sensing Bi-Beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone stylish exterior and rugged charcoal black R18 TRD alloy wheels.
The side mirrors are electrically adjustable, retractable and come with side turn indicators.
On the inside, the car gets a dual-tone dashboard, metallic accents and woodgrain-patterned ornamentation. It also gets digital high-tech optional accessories such as Head up Display, tyre pressure monitor and wireless smartphone charger.
The seats are upholstered in sporty black and maroon soft leather as well as red stitch accents. The interior also gets 360 panoramic view monitor and a digital video recorder.
The Fortuner TRD also gets a welcome door lamp which further enhances comfort and style. It also features illuminated scuffle plate.
The Fotuner TRD limited-edition model also gets another accessory feature - an air ionizer. This feature addresses the concerns about the air we breathe in in these challenging times.
