Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday launched a limited edition of its popular multi purpose vehicle Innova Crysta priced at ₹21.21 lakh.

The Leadership Edition, a refreshed Innova Crysta has been introduced to commemorate 15 years of undisputed leadership of the Innova in India, TKM said in a statement.

This edition is powered by a 2.4 litre Diesel BS 6 compliant engine mated to a 5 speed manual transmission in 7-seater configuration. It comes in dual-tone exterior colour - combination of white pearl crystal shine with attitude black; and wildfire red with attitude black, it added.

Commenting on the launch, TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni said the Innova Crysta had over 50 per cent market share in the MPV segment.

"...we believe the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta comes at an opportune time, enhancing the overall experience for our customers with an upgraded offering," he added.

Launched way back in 2005, Innova has maintained a leadership position and it continues to be one of the most preferred MPVs in the country having sold over 9 lakh units cumulatively, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.