Toyota Innova HyCross vs Mahindra XUV700: Which 3-row car should be your choice?

Among a sea of three-row vehicles, Toyota is all set to offer a fresh option in the form of the upcoming Innova HyCross. The MPV in its new generation appears more like an SUV armed with strong hybrid powertrain offering more fuel efficiency others with petrol or diesel options in this segment. Though the price of the Innova HyCross is yet to be revealed, it will lock horns with other three-row models like the Mahindra XUV700 when it is officially launched next month. Here is a quick look at how both the models stack up against each other.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Mahindra XUV700: Specs

In terms of its size, the Toyota Innova HyCross is certainly longer than the Mahindra XUV700. However, it does not outsize the SUV in all aspects. It stands 95 mm longer than the XUV700 but is shorter by 44 mm it is width. It is marginally taller than the Mahindra SUV but has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm, 109 mm longer than 2,741 mm. In terms of space, the Innova HyCross offers more luggage area of 300 litres than 60 litres in the Mahindra SUV.

The Innova HyCross will be offered with wheels measuring between 16 and 18 inches. The largest wheels will be offered on the strong hybrid versions. On the other hand, the XUV700 is offered with two wheel sizes, measuring 17 and 18 inches.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Mahindra XUV700: Features

In terms of features, Toyota has loaded the new generation Innova HyCross with latest technology. For the first time, the three-row MPV comes with panoramic sunroof and a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The XUV700 too has a large sunroof and a massive 10.25-inch dual screen digital units. However, where HyCross will score more is in the second row. It offers segment-first Ottoman reclining seats which offer calf support as well. It also offers powered tailgates.

Both Innova HyCross and XUV700 have safety features like Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The duo also offers connected car tech besides other features.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Mahindra XUV700: Powertrain

The Innova HyCross and XUV700 are offered with similar 2.0-litre petrol units. The one under the XUV700 hood is a turbo unit while Toyota will offer a naturally aspirated petrol engine besides a petrol hyrbid version. The 2.0-litre petrol Innova HyCross returns power output of 174 PS and 205 Nm while the petrol hybrid unit offers 186 PS and 206 Nm. The engines come mated to either CVT or e-CVT transmission units. Meanwhile the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit in XUV700 is more powerful offering 200 PS and 380 Nm. The engine is mated to either a 6 speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Toyota Innova HyCross vs Mahindra XUV700: Fuel efficiency

While Toyota has not revealed the fuel efficiency figures of its petrol-only Innova HyCross variants, the hybrid versions claim to offer 21.1 kmpl. The XUV700 petrol variants offer around 15-16 kmpl. It will be interesting to see what the fuel efficiency figures are for the petrol variants of the Innova HyCross.

