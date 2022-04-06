HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Prices In India Hiked. Check New Price List

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner prices in India hiked. Check new price list

Toyota's flagship models Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV have become costlier by up to 1.20 lakh depending on model and variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2022, 01:33 PM
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) prices in India have been hiked.
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) prices in India have been hiked.
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) prices in India have been hiked.
Toyota Innova Crysta (left) and Fortuner SUV (right) prices in India have been hiked.

Toyota Motor has hiked prices of its flagship models Innova Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV across variants. The price has been increased between 36,00 and 1.20 lakh depending on specific models and their variants. This is one of the steepest hikes in price of Toyota cars due to rising input costs and other factors.

According to the latest price list, Toyota Innova Crysta will cost up to 56,000 more. The base model of the MPV, which used start at 16.89 lakh, will now cost 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more than a three percent hike than the previous price.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Innova Crysta variants which have become more expensive are the GX manual seven and eight seaters, the VX manual seven seater, the GX automatic seven and eight seaters as well as the ZX automatic seven seater models. The manual variants have seen the maximum hike in price. The top-spec ZX AT seven seater will now cost 23,83 lakh (ex-showroom), up by 36,000.

Toyota price hikeOld starting price (In ex-showroom)New starting price (In ex-showroom)
Innova Crysta MPV16.89 lakh17.45  lakh
Fortuner SUV31.39 lakh31.79 lakh

The bigger price hike has impacted Toyota’s flagship SUV Fortuner. It has seen an increase of up to 1.20 lakh on select variants. According to the latest price list, the Toyota Fortuner SUV will come at a starting price of 31.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 2.7-litre manual 4X2 variant. It is an increase of around 40,000. Similar hikes have taken place for variants such as the 2.7-litre 4X2 automatic and the 2.8-litre manual and automatic variants with 4X4 capability. The higher spec versions of the 2.8-litre models, in both manual and automatic, will now cost 75,000 more. However, the steepest hike has been for the top-spec Legender models. Both its 4X2 and 4X4 variants with the 2.8-litre engine will now cost 1.20 lakh more. The price of the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 SUV will come at a price of 44.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

In March, Toyota had issued a statement announcing price hike of its cars from April. The Japanese carmaker had said that the current price hike was necessitated due to rising input costs, including raw materials.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: Innova Innova Crysta Toyota Innova Crysta Toyota Toyota Motor Fortuner Toyota Fortuner
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
Volkswagen Group to cut 60% of combustion cars by 2030
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
This electric vehicle mines cryptocurrency while parked: Details here
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Mercedes-AMG SL 43: First Look
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city