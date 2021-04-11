Toyota has introduced Innova 50th Edition in the market of Indonesia. It commemorates the 50 years of operations of Toyota in Indonesia. The MPV will be limited to just 50 units, marking the automaker’s years of existence in the Southeast Asian country.

The limited-spec Innova will be made available in two trims - 2.0L V Luxury and 2.4L Venturer. While the former will have a production run of 30 units, the rest will be reserved for the Venturer.

(Also Read: Toyota launches pre-paid service packages. Here's what's special)

The V Luxury trim gets a 2.0-litre, DOHC petrol engine that produces 137 bhp of maximum power and 183 Nm of peak torque. The Venturer sources power from a 2.4-litre diesel engine that is known to generate 147 bhp of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. Both the powertrain options come with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of exterior updates, the limited-edition MPV adorns a shade of pearl white with a golden accent that runs across the bonnet to the side panels. The front fascia of the MPV looks quite similar to the regular model, the only difference being the use of a different grille. While the V Luxury trims gets a grille finished in chrome, the Venturer gets a dark chrome coating. In addition to that there are new specially designed 18-inch six-spoke alloys that add muscle to the MPV. These alloy wheels come finished in a share of dark grey.

Inside, the MPV features a more premium Noble Brown colour along with a brownish wooden treatment over the dashboard. In addition to that, it also gets 50th anniversary badging over the carpet. There is also a JBL sound system and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.

The model is strictly limited to the market of Indonesia, and hence may not be launched elsewhere.