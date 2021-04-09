Toyota launches pre-paid service packages. Here's what's special

You have heard of pre-paid sim cards but what about pre-paid car service packages? April Fool's Day was more than a week ago and this here is no prank as Toyota on Friday announced the launch of a pre-paid service package called Smiles Plus which promises to have a number of benefits for customers in India.

Underlining how the pre-paid service package can be customized by customers as per requirements, Toyota informs that Smiles Plus offers a number of ways an owner can ensure his or her car gets the attention it would require. The package, for instance, offers flexibility of service location and assures protection from service price hikes that may happen at a future date. There are also savings that are promises on the service cost while the car maker assures that only genuine parts would be offered.

The packages on offer from Toyota are called Essential, Super Health, Super Torque and Ultra. These are now available at all Toyota service centers and dealerships in the country.

The Japanese car maker highlights that the post-sale needs of customers are evolving and these pre-paid packages are a way to meet with different expectations. "With the introduction of this exclusive package, we intend to cater to our customers with services that match their evolving expectations," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, in a press release issued by Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "With the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, we thrive to fortify our existing bond with our esteemed customers and enhance their experience."

At present, Toyota offers a number of models in the Indian market. The list includes Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry and Vellfire as well as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser which are re-badged versions of Maruti's Baleno and Vitara Brezza.