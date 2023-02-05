HT Auto
Toyota Glanza's price goes up by 12,000. Here is new pricing

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased the price of the Toyota Glanza premium hatchback by up to 12,000. The price hike is effective across the entire range. The automaker has increased the price of the Toyota Glanza petrol variant by 7,000, while the CNG variants of the hatchback have become pricier by 2,000. Also, the automatic variant of the car has become expensive by 12,000. The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes just a few days after the automaker increased the price of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder by 50,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Feb 2023, 16:34 PM
The Toyota Glanza comes as a rebranded version of the Maruti Baleno hatchback.
The starting price of the Glanza after this price hike is 6.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback was launched in March 2022 at a starting price of 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom) as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno as part of the Toyota-Suzuki global partnership that also includes model sharing between these two Japanese auto giants. This model marked Toyota Kirloskar Motor's reentry into the hatchback segment.

Despite being a rebadged version of the Baleno, the car comes with slight revisions in design. Inside the cabin, the car gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Also, it gets Toyota i-Connect support, digital voice assistant, etc. The Glanza also gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Toyota Glanza comes available with a 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 77 hp of peak power and 113 Bm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.

The price hike for the Toyota Glanza comes on the back of the rising production costs owing to the growing price of the key raw materials. Toyota is not the only auto manufacturer that has increased the pricing of its vehicles, citing the same reason. Several other car brands too increased their respective vehicle prices.

First Published Date: 05 Feb 2023, 16:34 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Glanza
