HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales

Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales

Glanza has managed to clock over 65,000 unit sales and the Urban Cruiser registered cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 03:43 PM
Toyota Glanza. Photo courtesy: Toyota India
Toyota Glanza. Photo courtesy: Toyota India

Toyota on Saturday announced that its Glanza and Urban Cruiser cars have together crossed over 1 lakh unit sales milestone in the country. Both these cars were first introduced in India in the second half of 2019 and these models have received a high demand from Toyota customers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.48 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Glanza has managed to clock over 65,000 unit sales and the Urban Cruiser registered cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units.

The company said that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have together played a significant role in catering to 66% of first-time Toyota buyers, especially in Tier II & III markets. These models are offered in the country with specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES).

(Also Read: Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch in March)

Commenting on the success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after-sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25% growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives."

For the record, the Glaza is a rebranded version of Maruti Baleno, while Urban Cruiser is again a reworked version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 03:34 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota Glanza Toyota Urban Cruiser 2022 Glanza
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales
Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser together cross 1 lakh overall sales
Hop Electric to launch electric motorcycle OXO with high-speed e-scooter soon
Hop Electric to launch electric motorcycle OXO with high-speed e-scooter soon
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
New Audi Q7 to Kia Carens: Upcoming car launches in India in February 2022
No valid pollution certificate? Soon you won't be able to buy fuel in this city
No valid pollution certificate? Soon you won't be able to buy fuel in this city
Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022
Recap: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city