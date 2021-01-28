Toyota Motor has launched Proace electric - its first van powered by electric motor. Available in two trim levels, Dynamic and Business, the Proace Electric is aimed at companies and fleets for urban commute.

The Toyota Proace Electric is available in different formats, including three different lengths (compact, medium or long). A deep cab version with a second row of seats, a chassis-cab version, as well as a version dedicated to passenger transport are also available.

The Proace electric comes with the choice of two types of powerful batteries, that allow a range of up to 330 kms (in the WLTP combined cycle). By using a 100 kWh public charging station, the 50 kWh battery can be charged to 80% in about 30 minutes, and in just 45 minutes for the 75 kWh battery. The vehicle is fitted as standard with an 11 kW three-phase charger to meet all recharging needs.

The electric motor delivers 136 hp of powrand 260 Nm of torque. Top speed is electronically limited to 130 kmph. Its range on single charge is claimed to be 330 kms.

Its design ensures unchanged load volume and payload at 1 ton. The towable weight can reach 1 ton. The vehicle's battery is placed under the floor of the load compartment, which helps prevent any loss of load volume compared to conventional Proace, while lowering the centre of gravity.

The Dynamic trim includes manual air conditioning, electric and heated mirrors, a multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and rear parking sensors.

The Business trim adds the “Look pack" which harmonises the paintwork of the bumpers and exterior door handles with that of the bodywork, as well as the Smart Entry & Start and the Toyota Pro-Touch navigation system.