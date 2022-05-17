HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition With V6 Engine

Toyota debuts Camry Nightshade Special Edition with V6 engine

The special edition Toyota Camry will come with changes such as use of bronze, blue as well as black colours in the exterior. It also get a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2022, 10:20 AM
Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition will be offered with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition will be offered with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition will be offered with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition will be offered with a 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has taken the covers off the Toyota Camry Nightshade Special Edition for 2023 ahead of its 40th anniversary. It comes with new exterior colour schemes, certain design tweaks to give the edition a sporty appeal and a new set of engine options for global markets. However, there is no word whether Toyota will drive in this special edition Camry model to India any time soon.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹ 8 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

The Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition has five FWD trim levels and five AWD grades which include LE, XLE, SE, SE Nightshade and XSE. There are three choices of Nightshade mood colours such as Midnight Black, White, and a new one called the Reservoir Blue.

Available with FWD, AWD and hybrid four-cylinder engines, this design package features a black grille with aggressive mesh inserts, adopted from the Camry TRD model. For complementary accents, there is also a rear spoiler, mirrors, lid, and black exterior emblem. A new touch comes from the black framed headlamp and taillights. The Camry Nightshade uses 19-inch alloy wheels on all four legs with a matte bronze finish, while the SE variant has sport-tuned suspension.

There are no significant changes to the interior and the only technical modification was made to the suspension, which was tuned to feel sportier.

For the hybrid model, the new Camry is ready to provide a combined fuel efficiency rating of 22 kmpl as well as five similar trim variants. Then, there are also three top-range V6 models, namely the XLE, XSE, and performance TRD.

As for the engine, this sedan with a safety rating of Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS provides a choice of a standard 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine producing 203 hp and an optional 3.5-litre V6 engine with an output of 310 hp. The engine will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. As for the hybrid version, it relies on a 2.5L Atkinson engine with a combined power output of 208 hp.

First Published Date: 17 May 2022, 10:20 AM IST
TAGS: Camry 2023 Camry Camry 2023 Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry 2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Special edition Toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

New BMW 3 Series teased; facelifted sedan to be launched soon
New BMW 3 Series teased; facelifted sedan to be launched soon
Mercedes-Benz teases 2023 GLC facelift SUV, to offer hybrid tech
Mercedes-Benz teases 2023 GLC facelift SUV, to offer hybrid tech
Are modern cars GTA proof or should you buy a steering lock? Get basics right
Are modern cars GTA proof or should you buy a steering lock? Get basics right
Tata Nexon EV Max road review: New wine in old bottle with pricier tag
Tata Nexon EV Max road review: New wine in old bottle with pricier tag
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022: First Drive Review

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city