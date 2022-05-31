HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Unveils Cabin Awareness Concept, Promises Enhanced Safety

Toyota unveils Cabin Awareness concept, promises enhanced safety

Toyota Cabin Awareness uses millimetre-wave radar technology to detect any person or pet's presence inside the locked car cabin.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 05:02 PM
Toyota aims to reduce heatstroke related deaths inside the cabin through the new technology. (REUTERS)
Toyota aims to reduce heatstroke related deaths inside the cabin through the new technology. (REUTERS)
Toyota aims to reduce heatstroke related deaths inside the cabin through the new technology. (REUTERS)
Toyota aims to reduce heatstroke related deaths inside the cabin through the new technology.

Toyota has showcased an interesting safety feature concept called Cabin Awareness, which makes sure no one is left behind in the cabin. This technology is claimed to use a millimetre-wave radar to detect any movement and notifies the owner of the vehicle through smart connectivity technology. Toyota has showcased the technology in a sienna minivan. The automaker has already filed for its patent which is pending approval. Once approved, expect this technology to be available in future Toyota cars, which will ensure better safety and prevent heatstroke related deaths.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55 - 62.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz teases AMG One ahead of June 1 debut, an F1-engined car under wrap)

Deaths due to heatstroke, when left inside the locked cabin of a vehicle, are a major issue across the world. In the US alone 23 children died in such cases in 2021. The cabin temperatures rise sharply when the vehicle is locked and the windows are up. The new safety technology tries to address this issue, claims Toyota.

Elaborating on the technology, Toyota has said that the car comes equipped with a single millimetre-wave, high-resolution 4D imaging radar. This radar has been sourced from Vayyar Imaging. This radar is claimed to detect people and some pets inside the carbon of the vehicle. The radar will be mounted above the headliner and it will be able to detect even micro-movements like heartbeats or respiration of people or pets even if they are sleeping or hiding under a blanket, claims Toyota.

The Japanese car major claims that the millimetre-wave radar is a better solution compared to other technologies such as weight sensors, cameras, or limited-range radars. It claims this technology ensures better accuracy compared to other safety systems.

Toyota also claims that the Cabin Awareness technology will offer different types of warnings and notifications depending on the situation. Currently, the automaker is testing this technology through real-world trials via the automaker's partner May Mobility in its autonomous fleet, using Sienna vans.

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 05:01 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota automotive technology automotive afety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Toyota unveils Cabin Awareness concept, promises enhanced safety
Toyota unveils Cabin Awareness concept, promises enhanced safety
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
BMW iX1 electric SUV looks and features leaked ahead of global debut
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
In pics: Final Edition of Mercedes-AMG E-Class is here
Hyundai to invest ₹1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Hyundai to invest 1,400 crore to develop new testing tracks in Telangana
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover
Mercedes-AMG E-Class Final Edition breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city